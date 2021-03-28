PPP proposes PDM meeting to discuss issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday proposed a meeting of heads of PDM’s allied parties to discuss the issues confronting the 10-party alliance.
“The PDM comprises 10 political parties and the decisions were taken by consensus and not individually. It’s necessary to convene a PDM meeting to discuss all the confronting issues,” said the PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while talking with The News.