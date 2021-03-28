close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

PPP proposes PDM meeting to discuss issues

National

March 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday proposed a meeting of heads of PDM’s allied parties to discuss the issues confronting the 10-party alliance.

“The PDM comprises 10 political parties and the decisions were taken by consensus and not individually. It’s necessary to convene a PDM meeting to discuss all the confronting issues,” said the PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while talking with The News.

