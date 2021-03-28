Imran greets BD on 50th independence anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to felicitate Bangladesh on its 50th anniversary of independence was read out by Charge d’Affairs of Pakistan Kashif Jameel at the concluding ceremony at the National Parade Ground Dhaka, which was also addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as guest of honour.

The 10-day special programme marks the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujeebur Rahman, who is termed the father of nation, and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence. The ceremony was also addressed by Bangladesh President Muhammad Abdul Hameed while Prime Minister Hasina Sheikh chaired it.

Imran Khan said in his message to Sheikh Hasina that “The centenary events to commemorate the late prime minister Sheikh Mujeebur Rahman are reflective of the deep affection and esteem in which he is held by yourself and the people of Bangladesh”. He recalled that “Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on shared history, common faith, and convergent interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond”.

A number of world leaders congratulated Bangladesh and its leadership on the occasion. According to media reports, US President Joe Biden observed that Bangladesh is an “example of economic progress and a country of great hope and opportunity”. Russian President Vladimir Putin termed Sheikh Mujeebur Rahman an “outstanding leader”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “It’s amazing to reflect on how much your nation has achieved since the circumstance of its birth.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country will deepen relations with Bangladesh.

United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres lauded Bangladesh’s role on the world stage for ensuring global peace. He said the people of Bangladesh have made tremendous strive in the last five decades. Bangladesh played valuable role on the world stage as the largest contributor to peacekeeping, chair of the climate vulnerable forum and host of a million of Rohingya refugees, he said, adding that the UN is a partner in this journey. The UK Prince of Wales commended Bangladesh’s remarkable achievements including bringing more than 50 million people out of extreme poverty since 1990; increasing life expectancy and reducing infant mortality and turning the economy into one of the fastest growing in the world. The prince also commended Bangladesh’s “considerable leadership on tackling the existential threats from accelerating climate change” and welcomed “the role of Sheikh Hasina, in chairing the Climate Vulnerable Forum of nations most affected by the multiple threats of global warming, climate change and biodiversity loss”.