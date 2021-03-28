Ramazan Relief Package at USC not to benefit 80% consumers

Islamabad : Although the government has announced Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs7.8 billion through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) however, the consumers have rejected it saying it only benefits 10 to 15 per cent consumers visiting the USC outlets while over 80 per cent of consumers visiting open market have no respite from rising inflation and called upon the government to address their grievances.

While Ramazan is just around the corner, prices of daily use commodities have jumped to alarming proportion as 1-kilogram ghee and cooking oil was selling at Rs270 to Rs305 and basin (gram flour) at Rs180 against Rs160 and ‘Daal Chana’ at Rs165 against Rs135.

People belonging to different walks of life have strongly rejected government decision regarding the provision of Ramazan Relief Package of Rs7.8 billion through USC. The public has demanded of the government equally distribute subsidies on all items at USC and in the open market. The government is only considering 10 to 15 per cent of consumers visiting the USC but has literally ignored over 80 per cent of consumers visiting the open market.

“Government has broken the back not only of a common man but manufacturers as well by imposing 40 per cent taxes and duties on ghee and cooking oil as a consumer are paying Rs105 as taxes on 1-kilogram ghee and cooking oil,” All Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturer Association (APVMA) Chairman Abdul Waheed told ‘The News’ here on Saturday.

He said that government should equally distribute Ramazan Relief Package of Rs7.8 billion in open market and USC to reduce all eatable items. Only and only the public was facing its aftershocks because a common man is buying 1-kilogram ghee and cooking oil at Rs270 to Rs305 in open market shops, he said.

A survey conducted by ‘The News’ that 1-kilogram potatoes were selling at Rs40 against Rs30, Basin at Rs180 against Rs160, Dates at Rs250, Sugar at Rs100-Rs105, Daal Chana at Rs165 against Rs135, Tomato at Rs50 against Rs35, a 20-kilogram ‘Atta’ bag at Rs1000 to Rs1100 and Ghee/Cooking oil selling in skyrocketing prices of Rs270 to Rs305.

Mutton, beef, and chicken selling at skyrocketing prices while all kinds of fruits selling at higher rates. One kilogram apple selling at Rs150-Rs200, melon at Rs100, banana at Rs150, guava at Rs150, strawberry at Rs200 and watermelon at Rs100 per kilogram.

Ghee and cooking oil have become out of reach and unaffordable item for a common man as retail shopkeepers are selling 1-kilogram fine quality ghee and cooking oil at Rs305 while low-quality ghee and cooking oil are selling at Rs270. The stakeholders in the sector have demanded that the government revise duty structures to help maintain prices in the local market.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir has strongly rejected government decision regarding the provision of Ramazan Relief Package of Rs7.8 billion through USC. He said that the government as per habit is playing with the emotions of the public. “Only 10 to 15 per cent consumers are visiting USC while over 80 per cent consumers visit open market shops. But the sitting government wanted cheap publicity,” he said.

He has demanded the government equally distribute subsidies in open market shops and USC. All items particularly food items are selling in skyrocketing prices in open market shops but our politicians are still playing with innocent people, he denounced.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said that we will set up 'Sasta Ramazan Bazaar' where people could buy all items on cheaper rates. “Secondly, I have formed special teams they will visit open markets to control inflation,” he said.