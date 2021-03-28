Meesha, others summoned

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Saturday summoned again Meesha Shafi and others on April 10 in a case registered against them for allegedly running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The court has also sought comments from the FIA on application of different accused seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance before the court.

In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR included Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.