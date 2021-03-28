Girls bag top positions in BA/BSc/BCom exams

Islamabad : The girl students clinched top slots in the B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Part-II exam results 2020 announced by the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

According to the result gazette, the annual exams of B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Part-II 2020 were taken by 2,458 regular candidates and of them, 1,373 were successful, while 638 candidates sat the exams as ex-students and 327 were successful. The pass rate was 56 per cent for regular candidates and 51 per cent for ex-students.

According to the details, 1466 regular students appeared in the BA exam, 869 declared passed. The pass percentage was 59.3%. In the B.Sc exam, 763 candidates appeared , 429 became successful and the pass percentage was 56.2%.

In B.Com exam, 229 appeared, 75 passed and passing percentage remained 32.8% . In the category of ex-students, 308 appeared in BA exam 163 declared passed (52.9%), 228 appeared in B.Sc, 127 declared passed (55.7%), in B.Com 102 candidates appeared 37 declared passed (36.3%). Like previous years, the girls secured the first positions in BA, B.Sc and B.Com exams. In BA exam, first position was clinched by Saima of Islamabad Model College for Girls(Postgraduate) G-10/4 with 621 marks. 2nd position was grabbed by Khalida of the same institution. She obtained 613 marks. 3rd position went to Rida Bibi of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2 who secured 610 marks. Anita Gul of Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 student came first in the B.Sc by obtaining 698 of 800 marks. The second position was grabbed by Arsh Umer of Islamabad Model College for Girls(Postgraduate) F-7/2 who secured 670 marks. The 3rd position went to Kinza Maqsood Khan of the same institution. She secured 663 marks.