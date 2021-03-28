Early diagnosis can cure cancer: experts

LAHORE: Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Saturday organised large intestine cancer awareness week at Lahore General Hospital.

President of the Society Prof Dr Ghias Nabi Tayyab and Vice-President Associate Professor Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor said early diagnosis of a contagious disease like cancer can lead to complete cure while in addition to endoscopy and surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be done, as well as timely colonoscopy can help while the risk of cancer is reduced by 89pc through colonoscopy.

The medical experts disclosed that there is an alarming situation that every one person out of 20 will be on risk as diagnosis of colon disease.

They added that this disease has been diagnosis in males on 3rd number and in females on 2nd number across the world.

They said that people over the age of 45 should get tested if any close relative in their family is caught of cancer while every citizen should regularly exercise and consume fiber rich foods and control obesity.

They said that in addition to avoiding cigarettes and alcohol, the use of artificial foods should be reduced and living in close proximity to nature can be healthy.

They claimed that proper and modern diagnosis facilities of large intestine cancer are being provided at Lahore General Hospital at medical unit one in which day by day these facilities are being increased.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab and Dr Israr-ul-Haq said diarrhea or constipation, weight loss, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, anemia and chronic fatigue can also be symptoms of large intestine cancer that require modern tests for screening.

They added that research on cancer is under way in Turkey and other countries, especially with regard to colon cancer, which will significantly help in its treatment.

They said that at the platform of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Society different activities are held to create awareness among masses and this society is fulfilling its responsibilities for enlightening common citizen.

They stressed that including media, every person should play a positive role in this regard so that people can be saved from this deadly disease.

They said that there is no doubt that if precautionary measures are taken by adopting timely steps, ‘we can better cope with a dangerous disease like large intestine cancer and can save lives as well.’