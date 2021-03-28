close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

Accidents

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,001 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,101 were injured. Out of the injured persons, 652 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 438 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

