Nine officers transferred

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways has issued orders of transfer and postings of nine officers of grade-18 with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued, Syed Ali Kamran Shah Jafri has been posted as Divisional Engineer Electric Peshawar and Divisional Electric Engineer Lahore Usman Habib has been posted as Divisional Engineer Electric Sukkur, Senior Engineer Electric Lahore Syed Akbar Hussain to Divisional Engineer Electric RTL & P Lahore, SEE, M Ministry of Railways Zia Javed to SEE, M Headquarters, DEE / RTL Karachi to Mukesh Kumar SEE Technical Headquarters, Divisional Assistant Electrical Engineer Sukkur Arsalan Lashari to SEE Headquarters, Divisional Assistant Electrical Engineer Rawalpindi Imtiaz Ahmed to Assistant Electrical Engineer Sukkur, Office Superintendent Mechanical Branch Lahore Headquarters 17 Headquarters Muhammad Khalil While Assistant Personnel Officer Workshop Division Khalid Iqbal has been posted as Assistant Personnel Officer Lahore.