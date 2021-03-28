Woman shot dead by robbers

LAHORE: A 40-year old woman was shot dead by four robbers in a house in Mughalpura on Saturday. The victim was identified as Shaheen Bibi.

It was reported that four armed robbers broke into the house of one Shahid in Railway Colony, Mughalpura, made the house inmates hostage at gunpoint and started looting the valuables. Meanwhile, the house inmates managed to overpower one of the robbers, upon which his accomplices opened fire which resulted into instant death of Shaheen Bibi. Four house inmates, including Shahid and his wife suffered injuries in the incident. Mughalpura Railway police registered a case and shifted the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, a mother of two children was shot dead in her house in the Shahdara area on Saturday. The victim was identified as Tehreem Bibi of Yousaf Park, Shahdara. The victim along with her two children was asleep in the upper portion of the house when someone shot her to death and escaped unnoticed. Police shifted the body to morgue and detained the victim’s friend and a youth.