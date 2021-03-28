close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

Witnesses summoned in Cheema case

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, till April 3.

The court has summoned prosecution witnesses for next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets inside and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said his assets valued over Rs600 million. Ahad Cheema also held benami properties in the names of his wife and other family members, it added.

