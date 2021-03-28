48 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 48 patients died from COVID-19 and 2,330 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities reached 6,188 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 210,095 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, around 16,473 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,735,705 in the province.

After 6,188 fatalities and recovery of a total of 182,596 patients, including 1,245 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 21,311 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different public and private hospitals.