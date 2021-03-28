‘Baatoun say khushbu aey’ transfers blend of intellect, wisdom to youth

Islamabad: At a time, when the social media, fuelled by Internet, is massively influencing our life even whether or not how much we are aware of it. Shamim Haider Syed, man of a thinking mind, has come up with a new book ‘Baatoun say khushbu aey’.

The 176-page book in Urdu is a collage of his own experiences in different phases of his life from his childhood to adulthood and growing old. He has also included in his book the words of intellect and wisdom he heard from seniors and read throughout all these years and the actions he witnessed.

The prime objective of this initiative is to transfer this blend of intellect to the youth and the future generations. He strongly and righty believes that side by side with education and skills, there is a need to also equip our young generation with moral values. And, this requires of them to be embellished them with civility, culture and demeanors. Needless to say, all these qualities, essentially spring out of religion.

In the foreword, the writer sounds confident that his book will be helpful in building and guiding the youth to be useful, productive and helpful in the society. He says that the life of human beings is an embodiment of knowledge of skill while he or she likes to remain in the world of imaginations and thoughts. Likewise, to talk decently, is a peculiar quality, which reflects his or her personality and it depends on the talker, whether or not or how much he impacts the listener.

He uses minimum words to convey messages to readers and also highlights social traits in a subtle manner. For instance, in one page, he writes, ‘at weddings, foods are not unleashed but people while foods remain where they are served’. This amply describes the unpleasant and embarrassing scenes witnessed on the occasion of marriages the moment foods are served.

“Never head that humbleness ever failed a person, and indeed it is arrogance, which sinks a man. If you want to tread the path of spirituality, then you will have to do away with the feeling of enmity, jealousy, hatred, arrogance and ego. Training (coaching) covers up lack of education but gaps in training can’t be hidden behind education,” he writes.

He also writes that silence saves an ignorant person from being degraded: all have deficiencies but these are seen only in others; try to search for a person from within, who only wants to live for others and in areas, where parks are crowded, hospitals present a deserted look there. And, always trust in Allah, Who does not bless you with what you like but with what suits, you.

The writer mentions a few verses from the Holy Quran at the end for moral guidance. In verse no. 7 of Sura Ibrahim, Allah says that the more you are grateful to me, the more I shall bless you and in Sura Baqara, Aya 152, Allah says that you remember me and I shall remember you.

Shamim Haider Syed has already penned seven books, namely ‘khawab rung, ‘Ojaalay sath rehnay do’, ‘Chiragh e noor’, ‘Khwab bunyad banay’, ‘Dukh such ka sathi’, ‘Mohabbat ka safar’ and ‘Khazeena’.