Top positions in BA/BSc exams go to girls

ByOur correspondent

Islamabad: The girl students clinched top slots in the B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Part-II exam results 2020 announced by the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

According to the result gazette, the annual exams of B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Part-II 2020 were taken by 2,458 regular candidates and of them, 1,373 were successful, while 638 candidates sat the exams as ex-students and 327 were successful.

The pass rate was 56 per cent for regular candidates and 51 per cent for ex-students.

According to the details, 1466 regular students appeared in the BA exam, 869 declared passed. The pass percentage was 59.3%. In the B.Sc exam, 763 candidates appeared , 429 became successful and the pass percentage was 56.2%.

In B.Com exam, 229 appeared, 75 passed and passing percentage remained 32.8% . In the category of ex-students, 308 appeared in BA exam 163 declared passed (52.9%), 228 appeared in B.Sc, 127 declared passed (55.7%), in B.Com 102 candidates appeared 37 declared passed (36.3%).

Like previous years, the girls secured the first positions in BA, B.Sc and B.Com exams. In BA exam, first position was clinched by Saima of Islamabad Model College for Girls(Postgraduate) G-10/4 with 621 marks. 2nd position was grabbed by Khalida of the same institution. She obtained 613 marks. 3rd position went to Rida Bibi of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2 who secured 610 marks.

Anita Gul of Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 student came first in the B.Sc by obtaining 698 of 800 marks.

The second position was grabbed by Arsh Umer of Islamabad Model College for Girls(Postgraduate) F-7/2 who secured 670 marks. The 3rd position went to Kinza Maqsood Khan of the same institution. She secured 663 marks.

In B.Com exam, Iqra Batool of Islamabad Model College of Commerce for Girls (IMCCG) F-10/3 got 1st Position by securing 1124 marks out of 1500. Shah Rukh Khan of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 grabbed 2nd position by obtaining 1123 marks while Mahnoor Mushtaq got 3rd position with 1111 marks. She belonged to IMCCG F-10/3.

Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar, chairman of the QAU Liaison Committee and Principal of the IMPCC H-8/4, congratulated the successful candidates and appreciated the efforts of controller of examinations and his team for compiling the results in a 'very difficult situation caused by Covid-19 pandemic'.