Man awarded death sentence

Rawalpindi : Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Farkhanda Arshad has awarded a death sentence and imposed a fine of Rs250,000 on a man in a murder case.
The court also awarded 10-year imprisonment and fine of Rs20,000 on the friend of the killer who was also involved in this case.
Waris Khan Police Station registered a case under Section of 302 against Muhammad Irfan and Fahad Abbasi for killing Sharbat Khan and injured Muhammad Aziz, Muhammad Rizwan, and Habib-ur-Rehman in July 2017.