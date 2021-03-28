Govt not to renew lease accord for coal mining in nature reserves

Islamabad: The government has decided that it would not renew lease agreements for coal mining in three newly established nature reserves in the Chakwal district.

According to the details, the climate change ministry has declared three new nature reserves measuring 18,000 acres of land-- Parera, Ara and Dil Jabba—under the banner of Protected Area Initiative (PAI).

Currently, coal mining is being done in nature reserves but lease agreements for this purpose would not be renewed under the new policy guidelines.

The working paper prepared by climate change ministry showed that the government would take three major initiatives in these nature parks including the growth of olive trees, billion tree honey programme and promotion of eco-tourism.

It showed that the nature reserves have ‘jungli’ olive trees that would undergo genetic engineering through grafting, which would pave way for the establishment of the country’s biggest olive forest in this area.

Under the Billion tree honey programme, the local people would be provided with beehives comprising honey blocks of one kilometre radius each.

The government would not get any share from the honey production and instead solely focus on protection of the tree cover.

Ten hiking trails would be built to promote eco-tourism in the area that would be further connected with Chinji National Park.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said there was a huge potential for eco-tourism, honey production and growth of olive trees in these nature reserves.

“We will execute our plans in coordination with the local people that will witness improvement in their socio-economic conditions due to increasing economic activities in the area,” he said.

He said the government would not renew lease agreements for coal mining as part of the efforts to maintain the green character of these nature reserves.