Court orders to quash FIR against PRCS official

Islamabad: The court of judicial magistrate has ordered cancellation of murder FIR against the Pakistan Red Crescent Society secretary general Khalid bin Majeed in a case related to the death of NUML student Kainat Tariq.

Kainat was also a part-time employee at the PRCS.

In the verdict, Judicial Magistrate Sec-30 (West) Waqar Hussain Gondal wrote that the police could not find any incriminating evidence against the accused and requested the court to cancel the FIR.

“Keeping in view the facts and statement of counsel for the complainant in the case, I do agree with the police opinion,” the judge maintained in the verdict.

“The FIR lodged against Khalid bin Majeed stands cancelled,” he ruled, ordering the police to cancel the FIR “by drawing a red line across the page, noting the name of this court cancelling the case with number and date of this order.”

The I-9 Industrial Area Police had registered a murder case against Khalid bin Majeed on the complaint of the deceased’s father Muhammad Tariq.

In his written application filed with the police in November last year, Tariq had alleged that his daughter did not commit suicide but she was poisoned to death by Khalid bin Majeed.

After registering the FIR under Section 302 of CrPC, the I-9 police arrested Khalid bin Majeed for investigation. However, he was granted bail by the court just two weeks after the arrest for want of any incriminating evidence despite rigorous investigation by different units of the police department.