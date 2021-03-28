Police arrest 11 kite-flyers

Rawalpindi: Rawal Division police in their crackdown on kite-flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 11 besides recovering 123 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Bani and New Town police conducted raids in their jurisdictions and rounded up Faisal ur Rehman, Basit Ali, Muhammad Rafi, Danish, Tarab, Hamza Ahmed, Numan, Owais, Ali Nawaz, Zahid Abbas and Tariq and recovered 123 kites with 11 kites flying string rolls from their possession.