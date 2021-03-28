Govt offered assistance for Covid vaccination

Rawalpindi: President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) Muhammad Abdul Shakoor has said that if the government wants, trustworthy NGOs can provide assistance in the process of vaccination.

He said that the process of corona vaccination by the government is welcome across the country. However, with the increasing number of cases and deaths due to the Corona epidemic, it is imperative that credible NGOs be mobilized to mobilize resources so that the vaccination process can be carried out more quickly and efficiently.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has an extensive network of 42 hospitals across the country and is ready to carry out this work on a non-commercial basis under purely humanitarian grounds. He said that Al-Khidmat has stood with compatriots since the beginning of the Corona epidemic, and we are committed to continuing this service until the end of the epidemic.