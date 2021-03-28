Twin cities record highest number of COVID-19 cases

Rawalpindi: As many as 953 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

It happened only for the second time that over 900 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported from the twin cities in a day and alarming is the fact that the first day with over 900 cases of the disease fell on March 20 this year. Earlier, in the last one week, the highest number of cases reported from the twin cities in a day was 875, on June 14 last year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the virus has claimed another eight lives from the region in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,275 while confirmation of another 953 patients positive for COVID-19 has taken tally from the region to 70,983 which is 10.92 per cent of the total cases so far reported from all across Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 709 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 and the positivity rate of the disease has been turned out to be 10.7 per cent, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia.

He informed ‘The News’ that the positivity rate has been recorded over 10 per cent for the fourth time in the last 10 days showing the outbreak is hitting the region hard.

According to details, another two confirmed patients from the federal capital died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from ICT to 557 on Saturday while confirmation of 709 new cases from ICT took the tally to 55,056. To date, a total of 46,623 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 7876 which was 5,143 one week back.

From Rawalpindi district, another six patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 718. While 244 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 15,927. As many as 13,293 patients have so far recovered from the illness in the district while the number of active cases has been recorded as 1916 on Saturday.

Like ICT, the number of active cases from Rawalpindi district is also on a continuous rise as it has doubled in the last nine days. On March 18, the number of active cases from Rawalpindi was 943.

On Saturday, as many as 99 patients belonging to the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the region while some 1817 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.