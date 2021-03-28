Covid-19 claims four more lives, infects 252 others in Sindh

Covid-19 has claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,491 in Sindh, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

In the meantime, 278 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 249 patients was stated to be critical while 39 of them had been put onto life support.

In addition to four deaths overnight in the province, 252 new cases of the viral disease emerged during the last 24 hours after 9,424 tests were conducted, adding that it constituted 2.7 per cent current detection rate.

So far 3,262,608 tests had been conducted in Sindh, against which 264,606 cases were diagnosed, of which 96.6 per cent or 255,671 patients had recovered, including 160 overnight.

The CM explained that currently 4,444 patients were under treatment, of whom 4,158 were in home isolation, eight at the isolation centres and 278 at different hospitals. Of the 252 new cases, 136 cases were detected from Karachi, including 51 from District South, 47 from District East, 15 from District Central, 11 from District Malir, 10 from District Korangi and 2 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 27 new cases, Sanghar 10, Matiari eight, Badin seven, Mirpurkhas six, Ghotki, Nausheroferoze , Jacobabad, Sujawal, Jamshoro , Thatta, Umerkot, and Kamber four each, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar three each, Khairpur two and Shaheed Benazirabad one new each case.