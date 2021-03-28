JI set to hold march for rights of Karachi today

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is set to hold its ‘Haq Do Karachi Ko’ march from Quaidabad to the Governor House today (Sunday) under its campaign for the due rights of the metropolis.

The party has intensified political activities during the past several days to make the march successful and prove the party’s strength in the city. During the past two weeks, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited multiple areas in each and every district of the city to garner support for the campaign, particularly today’s rally.

According to JI Karachi Information Secretary Zahid Askari, all arrangements have been finalised in connection with the rally. “A large number of people from all walks of life have pledged to take part in the rally,” he told The News.

He said the JI’s campaign for the rights of Karachi was in full momentum and it would continue till the the residents of the city got their rights.

The JI leaders called on common citizens, representatives of traders’ bodies, religious scholars and prominent people among minorities in connection with the march. The party also set up camps across the city to persuade the public to attend the event.

Key demands of the JI include an end to a quota system, immediate local bodies elections, empowered city government, jobs for youth of Karachi, mass transit system for the city, correct census count and a proper check and balance system for K-Electric.

According to a statement issued, activities in connection with the march continued till late night on Saturday. Camps were set up all over the city where special anthems prepared in connection with the march were played and thousands of brochures were distributed. Local leaders of the JI attended the camps to ensure people received the party’s message.