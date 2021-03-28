Three extortionists held

A day earlier on Friday, police and the Rangers in a joint venture busted a gang of extortionists belonging to the Lyari gang war.

The suspects were arrested in the Memon Goth area. They were identified as Nisar, alias Ustad, Waqar Ali and Yasir Ali. According to police, the suspects arrested had sent an extortion chit to a shopkeeper in the Malir City area on February 9 and later they opened fire on the shop on February 28 after the shopkeeper did not pay the demanded money .

Police said the suspects arrested belonged to the Lyari gang war. Police also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered a mobile phone stolen during a house robbery from their possession. The suspects also reportedly admitted to their involvement in house robberies in the Malir City area.