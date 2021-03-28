Man on the run after killing friend in Lyari

A man was killed by a friend over a monetary dispute in Lyari on Saturday.

The body of the victim was found at a house in the Nayabad area of Lyari, said the Kalri police, adding that the victim was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as 29-year-old Naveed Khan, son of Muhammad Khan.

Police said Abdus Sattar alias Rashid allegedly called the victim to his house and killed him by using a sharp-edged object. After the murder, the suspect brought his mother and a brother to the house, and all three planned to dump the body.

Police said the incident was brought to their notice when the suspects attempted to dump the body at an unknown location in a Suzuki pickup. The van driver, seeing the blood, started shouting and gathered a crowd of people.

Police then reached the scene and arrested the prime suspect’s mother, Bashira Bibi, and his brother, Asif, while Sattar managed to bolt away.

Police said the Khan had a spare parts shop. His family took his body to their hometown in rural Sindh for burial.