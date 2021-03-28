Tributes paid to Additional IG Amin Yousufzai on retirement

A farewell ceremony was hosted at the SSU Headquarters by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed to pay tribute to the services of Additional IG Muhammad Amin Yousufzai upon his retirement, said a statement issued by the SSU on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Establishment Karachi Arif Hanif, Additional IG Waliullah Dal, DIG Zulfiqar Larak, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, DIG Asim Qaimkhani, DIG SRP Munir Ahmed Sheikh and other senior officers.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, paying tribute to the services of Muhammad Amin Yousufzai, said the untiring, fearless, always motivated attitude and dedicated services of him were a great example for us and new officers to be followed.

We senior officers, co-workers, teammates, and friends salute his services and wish him good luck, he added.

Yousufzai extended his gratitude for hosting this ceremony and said he felt proud to have such kindhearted and loving colleagues with whom he spent quality time.

Moreover, DIG Maqsood Ahmed said Yousufzai’s exemplary services were a great role model for newly appointed police officers, and his tireless work and professionalism had set the tone for the rest of the department.

DIG Ahmed wished him a peaceful and joyful life ahead.

At the end of the ceremony, Yousufzai was presented with a guard of honour and souvenirs by the senior police officers.