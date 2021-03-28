All religious shrines in Sindh closed due to third wave of Covid-19 pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After allowing the reopening of all religious shrines in Sindh on March 23, the provincial government has once again ordered closing them on an immediate basis in view of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The decision was taken on Saturday in a meeting chaired by Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal. The closure order will remain effective until April 8. â€” By our correspondent