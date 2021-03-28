UK police probe school sexual assault claims

LONDON: British police are looking into cases of sexual assault reported by girls amid a deluge of witness testimonies collated online that is embroiling some of the country’s top private schools.

Nearly 6,000 incidents have been described anonymously on the website "Everyone’s Invited". Its founder Soma Sara said they exposed a "rape culture" in schools and beyond.

The harrowing accounts by schoolgirls come after a London police officer was remanded in custody on March 16, charged with the kidnap and murder of a woman who vanished as she walked home.