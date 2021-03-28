Biden attacks Georgia’s new voting limits

WASHINGTON: Georgia’s sweeping new voting restrictions came under attack late on Friday, with civil rights groups challenging them in court and President Joe Biden saying the US Justice Department was examining what he called an “atrocity” of a law.

Among other limits, the Republican-backed law enacted on Thursday imposes stricter identification requirements, limits drop boxes, gives lawmakers the power to take over local elections and shortens the early voting period for all runoff elections.

It also makes it a misdemeanor for people to offer food and water to voters in line, in a state where people sometimes wait for hours in the heat to vote.