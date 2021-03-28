Hundreds protest Turkey’s withdrawal from landmark women’s treaty

ANKARA: Hundreds of women across Turkey on Saturday took to the streets for the second weekend in a row to protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to withdraw from the world’s first binding treaty to combat violence against women.

Erdogan last weekend sparked anger with his withdrawal from the 2011 Istanbul Convention that conservatives claim is hurting family unity in Turkey.

Justifying the decision to withdraw, the presidency last week claimed the treaty had been "hijacked by a group of people attempting to normalise homosexuality" which it said was "incompatible" with Turkey’s "social and family values".

There was a flood of reaction from the West and international organisations including the United Nations, which called on Turkey to reconsider its decision.

Hundreds of women called on Erdogan to reverse the move in Kadikoy district on the Asian side of Istanbul on Saturday, an AFP correspondent said. —AFP

US, ‘deeply concerned,’ calls for Bolivia to free jailed ex-president

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Saturday it was "deeply concerned by growing signs of anti-democratic behavior" in Bolivia and urged La Paz to release former interim president Jeanine Anez and other ex-officials jailed over an alleged coup attempt.

A statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was adding its voice to those of the European Union, Bolivian Catholic bishops and several rights groups "who have publicly raised serious questions regarding the legality of these arrests... apparent violations of due process in their execution, and the highly politicized nature of the Bolivian government’s prosecution."

Blinken called on the Bolivian government "to make clear its support for peace, democracy and national reconciliation, including by releasing the detained former officials pending an independent and transparent inquiry." The statement came only days after Bolivia had cautioned diplomats from the United States and Brazil to "not interfere" in its internal affairs over the Anez case.