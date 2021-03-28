Flouting SOPs

When the prime minister and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, many people were genuinely concerned and prayed for their speedy recovery. A few days back, a picture went viral on social media in which the prime minister was seen in a meeting room with at least eight other officials. Although everyone wore face masks, the prime minister shouldn’t have joined the meeting. The coronavirus can be transmitted by aerosols and droplets. It can live up to three hours in the air.

When an infected person is sitting in a closed room, the chances of airborne transmission will increase. Even if someone has mild symptoms, the person must remain in isolation for at least 15 days. What message are we giving to people? A nation follows its leaders. The government’s efforts to fight against the virus can be seriously affected if such things keep happening. The prime minister should have opted for a virtual meeting. If the prime minister is not following SOPs, how can we expect people to follow them?

Fayyaz Salih Hussain

Karachi