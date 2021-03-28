The first dose

A few days ago, I got my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Islamabad’s Sector F 10/2. It was indeed a pleasant surprise to see that people didn’t have to wait for hours. It took me all of three minutes to get vaccinated. All I had to do was to show my CNIC to the hospital staff. The hospital staff must be lauded for carrying out the vaccination process in an efficient manner.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad