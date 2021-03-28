FBI failed to trap D-Company but ensnared Motiwala, court hears

LONDON: The London High Court has heard that Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge’s decision of Pakistani national Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US was wrong as the Karachi businessman faces a real risk of a sentence for life without parole and his extradition will be oppressive, breaching his rights under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Over the course of a two-day hearing, the London High Court judges heard from Queen’s Counsel Edward Fitzgerald, QC, that the real target of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through its entrapment operation was not Jabir Motiwala but Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged D-Company; however, Motiwala was trapped and then arrested in London when nothing was found about the D-Company and its activities.

The court was told by Edward Fitzgerald, QC, that FBI’s former spy Kamran Faridi and his wife Kelly Faridi have provided evidence, alleging that FBI bosses asked their agent Pakistani national Kamran Faridi to trap Motiwala into committing criminal acts of money-laundering and drugs import. Faridi has said in his evidence that he wanted to become a witness in the case on the call of his conscience and that he was the FBI agent who set a trap for Motiwala.

Motiwala’s lawyer told the court that the extradition judge was wrong to rule that there was no real risk of a terrorism uplift; wrong to rule that Jabir will not live in inhumane conditions in the Metropolitan Detention Centre (or MCC); wrong to rule that Jabir would not be subjected to unjust or oppressive rule; wrong to rule that the process would not be abused; and that the new evidence admitted by Sir Ross Cranston establishes a further basis on which to find that these proceedings are an abuse of process.

The QC said that the US government had told the court it had no “present intention” to seek a terrorism enhancement but provided “no reliable assurance” that terrorism charges will not be added when Jabir is in the US custody and that means “a sentence of life without parole”.

The lawyer told the court that the US witnesses helped the court through cross-examination and their expert statements as to how the US will apply the death sentence on Motiwala when he is in the US custody but that was not taken into consideration by the district judge.

Edward Fitzgerald, QC, said that Motiwala was not being pursued for allegations of terrorism offences but the US has accused him of being a “top lieutenant” of Dawood Ibrahim, the alleged head of D-Company, although, no evidence of any involvement of Dawood Ibrahim or Motiwala’s involvement with the D-Company was shown to the court at any stage. The QC said that since D-Company has been declared a terrorist entity by the US, that means aggravating conduct can be considered in passing sentence, including matters not alleged in any specific indictment but alleged by prosecution.

Motiwala’s lawyer told the court that two expert witnesses had told the court that Motiwala will be subjected to live in inhumane prison conditions and there was an overwhelming evidence that he will be detained in inhumane conditions.

Edward Fitzgerald told the court that Motiwala was a “vulnerable person suffering from mental disorder” and had “suicidal tendencies” and would suffer in the two suggested detention facilities. The court heard that Motiwala was “a person with a history of depression and at least three suicide attempts” and that his basic mental health history was recognised by the district judge in his judgment.

Jabir is represented by counsel, Edward Fitzgerald, QC, and Daniel Sternberg and lawyers Deepak Vij and Amirah Ajaz of ABV Solicitors. Earlier this year, Motiwala was granted leave to appeal against his extradition to the United States on the charges of alleged extortion, blackmailing, and import of A class drugs – charges which the Pakistani national strongly denies.

Judge Honourable Sir Ross Cranston at the London High Court allowed the Pakistani national to file an appeal against the US bid to extradite him. The Karachi businessman has been in the high security Wandsworth Prison for nearly three years without any conviction and without being admitted on bail.