Dozens killed in junta crackdown against protesters in Myanmar

By News Desk

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar security forces killed at least 60 anti-coup demonstrators on Saturday, media reports said, in violent crackdowns on demonstrations across the country as the military regime staged a major show of force for its annual Armed Forces Day parade.

The nation has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, triggering a major uprising demanding a return to democracy.

The country’s capital Naypyidaw saw a grand parade of troops and military vehicles in the morning, with a speech by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing warning that acts of so-called “terrorism” were unacceptable.

The embassies of both the European Union and the United Kingdom condemned the bloodshed. Violence erupted all over the central Mandalay region as security forces opened fire at protesters, killing at least nine in four different cities—one of them a doctor in Wundwin and a 14-year-old girl in Meiktila, according to rescue workers on the ground. “Four men were brought to us dead,” an emergency worker from Mandalay city, Myanmar’s second largest, told AFP, as she frantically tried to treat dozens of injured.

A protester in Myingyan, who witnessed a man killed when he was shot in the neck, said the death toll will likely grow as security forces have continued shooting across his city. “Today is like a revolution day for us.”

In the northeastern Shan state, security forces opened fire on university students—killing a least three—while in the tourist city of Bagan, a march through ancient pagodas turned into mayhem when one protesting tour guide was shot dead.

“This 76th Myanmar Armed Forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour,” the European Union delegation in Yangon said on social media on Saturday evening.

The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts.” Former colonial power Britain also blasted security forces as having “disgraced themselves by shooting unarmed civilians”. Saturday’s bloodshed adds to the current toll of nearly 330 killed in demonstrations against the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.