Infections may top 1st wave peak in days ahead, warns Asad

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar warned on Saturday if the ratio of Covid-19 patients continued at the same pace, within the next few days it could cross the highest level reported in the first wave as Pakistan saw its largest increase in cases since June.

His warning came as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data recorded 4,468 new cases, raising active cases to 42,384 in the 24-hour-period leading to Saturday. These were the highest single-day infections since June 22, which had 4,471 cases. Sixty-seven patients died in the same period, 62 of whom were in hospitals.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting of the NCOC, Umar warned that the threat was intensifying. “In the peak of the first wave, more than 3,300 Covid patients were in critical care in hospitals while in the second wave, the highest number of such patients in hospitals was 2,511. However, in the third wave, as many as 2,842 critical care patients were in hospitals on Friday. Only in 12 days, the number has increased by 1,000,” he said.

Umar warned that if the ratio of Covid-19 patients continued with the same pace, “within the next few days” it could cross the highest level reported in the first wave. He urged people to take care of themselves and their families as well as friends.

The major reason behind the rising trend in the country is the British variant of the virus that has the ability to spread more rapidly and “is also more fatal”, he said. He said the NCOC had foreseen the spread and imposed smart lockdowns in various areas of the country. After a week, he said, the NCOC found that the decisions were not being implemented which created problems to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the rising trend was not observed only in Pakistan but also in the whole region, adding, in India, the number of coronavirus cases had now crossed 47,000 new cases daily after declining to below 10,000 in a day. Similarly in Bangladesh too, the number of daily Covid cases had increased four times.

He also called upon the political, social and religious leaders and media to join the government’s effort to contain the third wave. “It is time to show leadership and we, as a nation, have to limit the spread of the disease from reaching the level where it damages livelihoods,” he said.

NCOC data showed mortality edging up and the use of ventilators increasing. Of the total 67 deaths which occurred, 22 of the deceased had died on ventilators. Around 394 ventilators were occupied in the country and Multan was leading in its occupancy at 72 per cent, followed by Islamabad, 62 per cent, Gujranwala 60 per cent and Lahore 57 per cent. Gujrat was leading in oxygen beds occupancy at 89 per cent, followed by Gujranwala 85 per cent, Peshawar 73 per cent and Swat 61 per cent. Since the epidemic spread, a total of 649,824 cases were detected, while the death toll was 14,158.—News Desk/APP