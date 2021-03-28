Hamid disappointed at ITF Seniors Championships further postponement

KARACHI: Former Davis Cup captain Hamid ul Haq is disappointed over the cancellation of ITF Seniors World Team & Individual Championships that was to be held in Umag, Croatia, in June 2021.

“The championship was to be held in May last year in Florida, USA. But it was moved to June this year in Croatia. But due to the prevailing situation of covid-19 pandemic, the championship has been postponed once again to the end of August this year,” said Hamid ul Haq while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) informed him that “the championships will now take place from August 29 to September 11 in Umag, Croatia”.