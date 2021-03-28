Races postponed at LRC due to Covid

LAHORE: The 30th winter meeting (2020-21) of Lahore Race Club whch had a card of nine with five cups to be held on Sunday (today) has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Malik Ghulam Nabi Memorial Cup, The Nero Dream Cup, Pakistan Oaks Cup, Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup and Haji Ghulam Sarwar Memorial Cup were the main races.

The Oaks Cup and Queen Elizabeth Cup were the term races for four year ages fillies and above.