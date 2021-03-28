close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
AFP
March 28, 2021

IOC slashes guest list for Tokyo Olympics

Sports

AFP
March 28, 2021

LAUSANNE: The number of guests at the Tokyo Olympics will be reduced as will non-essential staff, the International Olympic Committee said Friday, mirroring the decision by Japan to ban overseas spectators from attending the summer showpiece.

“The International Olympic Committee Executive Board has decided to grant accreditation only to people who have essential and operational roles at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the IOC said in a statement.

