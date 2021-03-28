Shabbir takes lead on Day 3 in Rashid D Habib Golf

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top golfer Muhammad Shabbir took lead on the third day of Bank Al Habib’s 10th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2021 at Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Shabbir carded 66 with total of 204, 12 under par. Muhammad Ashfaq and Taimoor Khan follow him with 208, eight under par.

Defending champion Matloob Ahmed, who was holding 29th position on day two, achieved an impressive score of 64 and is at fourth with 210, six under par.

Day two’s joint leader Hamza Amin is eighth with 212, four under par.

Round one of the senior professional category was also played on Saturday. Tahir Naseem was leading at the end of the day with 68, four under par.

Abdul Jabbar was second, with 71, one under par. Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Waheed and Irfan Memon follow them at par 72.

In the junior professional category, 12 golfers competed. Abdul Wadood and Akash lead with par 72. Muhammad Saqib, Nabeel and Shahzeb Khan are second with 78, six over par.

The final round of the tournament will be played on Sunday (today). This year, the main tournament is being played over 72 holes with a cut over final two days as per Pakistan Golf Federation’s (PGF) rules.