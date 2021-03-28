Col Asif favourite to be named PSB DG

ISLAMABAD: Col (r) Asif Zaman is the front-runner for the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) director general’s post that fell vacant after the retirement of Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera more than two years back.

A well-placed source in the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) told ‘The News’ that Col Asif was likely to be named the PSB DG in a few days’ time (depending on the court case decision).

“Col (r) Asif Zaman’s name has almost been finalised for the post,” the official said.

Besides Col Asif, names of Ghaffar Khan (former joint secretary Ministry of IPC) and Mohammad Taufeeq (Director Sports POF Wah) were also shortlisted.

“These three names were sent to the Prime Minister Office recently. Col (r) Asif Zaman’s name was on top of the list. There were some queries including authenticity of documents which got the clearance from the relevant department. We are expecting approval from the Prime Minister anytime now,” he said.

When ‘The News’ approached Col Asif on Saturday, he said he had no knowledge about his appointment.

“I appeared for the interview and am now waiting for the outcome,” the former Asian junior squash champion who won the event in 1983 said.

Ghaffar Khan worked as joint secretary IPC when two parallel Pakistan Olympic Associations — one backed by the government and the other under International Olympic Committee Charter worked side by side.

Mohammad Taufeeq, a former international badminton player, is a well-reputed individual and author of 16 books. He has been handling the POF Sports with considerable success and is considered one of the best sports administrators.

Tough the Ministry of IPC is in the final stages of announcing a new DG PSB, it is facing a big legal hurdle as the Islamabad High Court has already directed it (ministry) to furnish the reasons as to why Mansoor Ahmad (deputy director general Administration PSB), who has all the required credentials, is not being considered for the post.

The new DG’s announcement largely depends on the outcome of the court’s verdict.

It is believed that the Ministry of IPC can carry on the exercise of shortlisting or even finalising the name for the post. The new DG’s status will be legal once the Islamabad High Court gives its verdict on Mansoor’s plea.