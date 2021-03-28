Gold rates up Rs400/tola

Ag APP

KARACHI: Bullion rates rose Rs400/tola to Rs106,700/tola in the local market, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs343 to Rs91,478, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $9 to $1,733/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,165.98, it added.

Pakistan, Belarus to boost trade ties

KARACHI: Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday agreed to boost people-to-people contact, cultural activities, and cooperation to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two nations for greater economic relations.

In a meeting, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, and Minister of Culture of the Republic of Belarus, Anatoly Markevich reaffirmed to bolster Pakistan-Belarus relations with the focus on cultural cooperation and decided to come up with a series of activities on this front.

Viktoria Ratobylskaya, head of the International Cooperation and Information Management Department of the Ministry of Culture, Belarus, also attended the meeting, a statement received from the Pakistan Embassy in Belarus said on Saturday.

Pakistan’s ambassador highlighted the diversity in culture, ethnicity, and religion in Pakistan; a melting pot of civilisations for thousands of years.

Both the countries need to initiate well-panned programmes for people-to-people contact and to create greater awareness, which would ultimately boost economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment to the benefits of the two countries.

The Belarusian minister endorsed the Pakistan ambassador’s proposals and assured of the required support for meaningful engagements of the two friendly countries.

He particularly wished to see closer cooperation between the cinematographers of the two countries.