KE to receive additional 450MW till March-end

KARACHI: The government is expected to supply additional 450 megawatts of electricity to K-Electric by the end of this month to help it overcome power outage in summer, power minister said on Saturday.

Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub said the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) completed the rehabilitation and upgradation of the existing 220-kilovolt (kV) double circuit transmission line from Jamshoro to KDA-33.

“The 130-kilometre 220kV Jamshoro to KDA-33 transmission line is expected to b energised on or before 31st March 2021. Completion of this transmission infrastructure shall result in increasing power supply of 450MW from grid to the KE network during summer months when load demand is high,” Ayub wrote on Twitter.

“It shall result in reduction of load shedding in Karachi by the same amount. This increase in power supply from national grid to KE is in addition to the existing supply arrangement comprising of 650MW from the 500kV and 220kV network and 150MW wind power through 132kV network.”

The announcement followed the permission in January to KE for building a gas pipeline to fuel its new power plants as the utility accelerated efforts to improve power generation to meet growing demand in the city.

The utility has started constructing building gas pipeline to fuel its new 900MW plant run on re-gasified liquefied natural gas. The first phase of the project is expected to complete by this summer to add 450MW to its system and another one with the same capacity will be ready by this yearend.

Supplying electricity to more than 2.5 million customers across the city and some parts of Balochistan, KE has power generation capacity of around 2,300MW, according to the company’s website. However, demand crosses the 3,000MW mark in peak summers.

Even after decommissioning of low-efficient plants, its production capacity is to remain at around 2,000MW and together with the supply from independent power producers and grid the volume will be more than enough to meet the demand.

“A maximum of 1,100MW power supply shall be available from 500kV and 220kV network in addition to 150MW from wind generation during summer months from grid for KE which shall significantly improve power supply position for the city of Karachi,” said Ayub. “The dedicated and coordinated efforts of NTDC and KE teams are highly appreciated in achieving this milestone in a timely manner. This has been done by the federal government to the people of Karachi for the summer season, especially before Ramzan.”