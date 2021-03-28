close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 28, 2021

Can’t afford to eat

Newspost

 
March 28, 2021

The continuous increase in the prices of essential items has created a lot of difficulties for people. But it is so disappointing that the authorities haven’t taken any action to date to resolve this problem of rising inflation.

The elite are able to buy these items and are living a comfortable life during the times of the economic crisis. The poor, on the other hand, are struggling to meet their expenses. The government must look into this issue.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran

Latest News

More From Newspost