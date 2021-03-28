Can’t afford to eat

The continuous increase in the prices of essential items has created a lot of difficulties for people. But it is so disappointing that the authorities haven’t taken any action to date to resolve this problem of rising inflation.

The elite are able to buy these items and are living a comfortable life during the times of the economic crisis. The poor, on the other hand, are struggling to meet their expenses. The government must look into this issue.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran