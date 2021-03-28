The first dose

A few days ago, I got my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Islamabad’s Sector F 10/2. It was indeed a pleasant surprise to see that people didn’t have to wait for hours. It took me all of three minutes to get vaccinated. All I had to do was to show my CNIC to the hospital staff.

The hospital staff must be lauded for carrying out the vaccination process in an efficient manner.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad

*****

I got my first dose of the vaccine at Lahore’s Expo Centre and I must say that the arrangements were superb. I do not think that even a developed country can do better than what we have done. A big round of applause for everyone involved.

However, there are two things to which the authorities must pay attention. First, it is important to ensure that the data of the people getting vaccinated is maintained in a proper manner. In the future, many countries will ask for ‘Covid-19 passports’ for both domestic and international travel. The data maintained by the authorities will then be used to provide such passports to people here. Second, people should be allowed to choose another vaccination centre since my only problem during the entire process was my long commute from my house in DHA to the Expo Centre.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore