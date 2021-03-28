New system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad’s traffic police have taken a commendable step to improve road safety by introducing the penalty point system where the driving licence of traffic violators will be suspended when all the ten points awarded to a licence holder are deducted because of traffic violations. This step will reduce traffic violations which will eventually lead to a considerable reduction in road accidents.
Such measures should be extended to other cities too.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad