Sun Mar 28, 2021
Virus woes

Newspost

 
March 28, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Follow SOPs’ (March 27) by Rahim Baloch. It is true that Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly mainly due to the careless attitude of a majority of people. At present, no one knows until when the virus will continue to wreak havoc around the world.

It is essential that we follow SOPs, which is the best way to protect ourselves against the virus, and play our part in this fight against the virus.

Imran Sattar

Turbat

