Games of politics

In the latest move by the opposition, the PPP appears to have prepared the ground for a breakup of the PDM. This comes with the tabling – and then the eventual confirmation – of the name of Yousuf Raza Gilani for the post of leader of the opposition in the Senate, after he had previously lost the vote for the post of chairman. The PML-N has expressed anger and disappointment over the action, saying that in the first place the PPP did not take them into confidence and in the second, it had already been agreed that the opposition leader’s post would go to the PML-N. Critics of the PPP’s actions say that this violation delivers a major blow to the PDM itself, while the fact that the key votes bringing Gilani to the post are said to have come from BAP, a party seen to be associated with the country’s power-brokers, means that the PPP’s narrative now stands starkly different to what the PDM has been talking about.

Where things move from here is hard to say. Clearly, Maulana Fazlur Rahman will have a hard time keeping the PDM together. And the twists and turns we have seen during its short life suggest just how complicated politics can be in the country. For now, the PPP appears to be in the process of moving away from the PML-N and other parties in the opposition. What moves it makes in the future are yet to be seen, but analysts suggest that Gilani’s choice as opposition leader in the Senate could be the first step in a series of moves that are yet to unfold.

Meanwhile, we see another twist in the tale with NAB postponing its hearing of the case against Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The reasons are not clear, but it has been suggested that the statement by Maryam that PML-N supporters would accompany her to the NAB office, and the consequent call given to Rangers to be present at the spot, may have been a factor in the decision. At the same time, we have the government calling for the opposition to come together as a means to fight the coronavirus. We do not know if this will happen and if the government will be the first to lead the way for this to happen in a meaningful manner. There are many things still up in the air. There is also an exchange of accusations and counter-accusations. The PML-N has said it would have been willing to give Gilani the post of opposition leader had he sought it. The PPP claims this had already been discussed with the JUI-F and PML-N but no agreement was made to change the original deal in which the seat would go to the PML-N. The future sequence of events over the coming week or two will be extremely significant. Essentially, it is the supremacy of the constitution that all political parties should be fighting for. Public opinion has swayed towards the opposition in the past 32 months, as has been evident from some recent by-elections. Parliamentary democracy should be allowed to continue even if it faces multiple challenges from various quarters. The people of Pakistan have not given votes to political parties from both the opposition and ruling alliances to undermine the democratic process.