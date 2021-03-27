Arif, Fawzi re-elected as Rugby Union president, chairman

LAHORE: Arif Saeed and Fawzi Khawaja were re-elected president and chairman of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) for the next four-year term during its general council meeting held virtually the other day.

Representatives of all the units participated in the online session. POA Deputy Secretary Muhammad Jahangir acted as observer.

Salman Muzaffar Shaikh was elected as Secretary General. Other office-bearers are Rizwan Ur Rab Malik, Yahya Bhatti, Shahzad Sultan AIG (vice presidents), Haroon Naseem (treasurer) and Shireen Hina.

The executive committee members are Ms Rahila (lady member), Khurram Khawaja, Tariq Parvaiz, Noor Aslam, Salman Munir, Muhammad Muzammil Wazeeri and Nusrat Ullah Khan.

Addressing the participants, Arif said: “Pakistan Rugby Union has been working well at grassroots level for the last few years, which has started yielding fruit as it has helped us a lot in increasing the number of players and coaches. Our work at grassroots level in entire Pakistan has been applauded by World Rugby and Asia Rugby as well.

“This year, we started rugby programme in Gilgit-Baltistan, which produced very satisfactory results and it attracted a lot of youth. But due to Covid-19, the activities have been stopped and we are looking forward to doubling our efforts in further popularising this beautiful game. We have also planned to host international rugby events,” he added.