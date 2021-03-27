799 cases, 8 deaths

Rawalpindi : Friday is the sixth day in the last seven days on which the number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has crossed the figure of 780, while earlier in the last one year, the number of patients reported in a day from the twin cities crossed the number only twice, On June 7 and June 14 last year.

It is important that in the last one week, as many as 5,533 new COVID-19 cases have been registered from ICT and Rawalpindi district which is the highest number of patients reported in a week from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan last year. The first patient of COVID-19 was confirmed positive on February 26 last year at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that another 799 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease from the region in the last 24 hours that has taken total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to over 70,000 while eight more patients died of the illness taking death toll from the twin cities to 1,267.

According to details, one more patient died of COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 555 while seven more deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll from the district to 712.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 663 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 54,347 of which 46,478 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has reached 7,314 making the situation much alarming.

Meanwhile, another 136 patients have been tested positive for the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken tally to 15,683 of which 13,181 patients have so far recovered.

On Friday, the number of active cases from the district jumped to 1790 of which 117 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,673 were in home isolation.