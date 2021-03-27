tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Wife of Salim Bokhari, former editor The News and mother-in-law of Amir Siddique, Page-Maker Incharge, The News, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday. Her funeral prayers will be held today (Saturday) at 2.00 p.m. at her residence and later will be buried at H-11 Graveyard. Address: House No 242, Street No 18, Rawal Town, Islamabad. Cell: 0300-8474625