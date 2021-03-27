NA Speaker, acting Speaker congratulate APNS office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri have congratulated the newly-elected President Sarmad Ali and other office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In their message to the newly-elected President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Jamil Ather, Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Secretary General Ms. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal, Finance Secretary Owais Khushnood and other office bearers, the speaker and the acting speaker extended their warmest felicitations on their success. They said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of journalists' fraternity in their leadership abilities. They said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country and hoped that under the newly-elected leadership, APNS will continue to make great strides towards a tolerant and plural press.

They were confident that relations between the government and the press will be further consolidated under their sagacious leadership and the issues being faced by the member publications will be resolved.