Pak stance on Kashmir, Palestine can’t be changed: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said Pakistan's position on Kashmir and Palestine issues cannot be changed.

Talking to the media on Friday, he said closure of mosques was being talked about by those who had failed in the political arena. He said representation of military contingents of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain, Palestine and Iraq in the parade of Pakistan Army is demonstration of Pakistan's position in the Muslim Ummah and also depict Pakistan's strong defence and foreign policy.

Hareem Fatima's case is a cause of embarrassment for the entire nation, immediate steps must be taken to publicly punish the perpetrators of rape and molestation.

Talking to representatives of national and foreign media, Ashrafi said it had been made clear to India that all possibilities of dialogue pass through Kashmir. He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, adding that the entire world was benefiting from the edicts (Fatwas) of Pakistani religious scholars against terrorism and extremism. The teachings of Islam are for the entire world and not for any one region or country. He said Pakistan played a significant role in the negotiation process for peace in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, Ashrafi said Pakistan fully supported Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Yemen. Pakistan, from day one, has welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia for a political solution to the Yemen issue and the efforts of Kuwait and Oman are also very imperative, he added.

Pakistan is ready to cooperate at all levels, but any compromise will not be made on the security and stability of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is the centre of unity and solidarity of Muslims and any conspiracy against sanctity of holy places of Muslims would not be tolerated. The constant attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis were reprehensible and regrettable, he added. The international community should take notice of the attacks, he added.

In response to another question, Hafiz Ashrafi said that baseless propaganda was being spread against Pakistan for misusing the blasphemy law. There has not been a single incident reported regarding the misuse of the blasphemy law in the last six months. He said that an inquiry had been called to probe the allegations of blasphemous banners, placards and slogans raised at the Aurat March.

Registering a blasphemy complaint and blasphemy case against anyone without evidence is not good, he added. The court has the power to order filing of a case, the organisers of the women's march have full authority to explain themselves on these allegations.

If the court or the police sought the opinion of the Muttahida Ulema Board, we will give opinion in accordance with the Quran, Sunnah and Islamic Shariah.